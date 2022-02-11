MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Legends who played for the Negro Leagues received a unique honor.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released 13 new bobbleheads. They depict the 13 members of the Field of Legends that can be found at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

The new, officially licensed collection includes the following bobbleheads:

Josh Gibson, catcher

Buck Leonard, first base

Pop Lloyd, second base

Judy Johnson, shortstop

Ray Dandridge, third base

Cool Papa Bell, outfield

Oscar Charleston, outfield

Leon Day, outfield

Satchel Paige, pitcher

Martin Dihigo, inducted into Hall of Fame in 4 countries

Rube Foster, founder of the first Negro National League,

Buck O’Neil, former player and manager with the Kansas City Monarchs

Bob Motley, umpire

“The Field of Legends is the centerpiece of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and is one of the most amazing displays in any museum anywhere in the world,” said Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. “We’re thrilled to partner with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and NegroLeaguesHistory.com to give fans an opportunity to have this collectible replica of this amazing display.”

The Field of Legends bobbleheads are available as a set for $400, or individually for $35. There is also a limited edition Field of Legends Puzzle Set on sale for $625. The puzzle set features 13 bobbleheads that fit together at the bases to form a replica of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum’s Field of Legends.

Sales of the bobbleheads support the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.