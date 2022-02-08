KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “They gave us game” and now Lids is bringing back their iconic looks.

Lids announced three new lines honoring historic Black sports leagues and teams, including The Negro Leagues Museum in Kansas City. Black Fives and Harlem Globetrotters will also be represented.

The “They Gave Us Game” line will offer jerseys, caps and shorts and will be sold year-round at Lids locations.

Lids said each piece includes historical patches and is inspired by the original details previously worn by African American players from each league or team.

“The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is thrilled to team with Lids on this historically significant and fashionable salute to the Negro Leagues,” Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, said. “The Negro Leagues not only changed the game of baseball but more importantly helped change America. This partnership will be instrumental in increasing greater awareness of this powerful story of triumph over adversity.”

Lids said it hopes the new initiative will help spread the full history of sports in America.

“Lids is proud to partner with these historical properties that not only changed the course of American history but continue to make an immediate impact in sports today,” Lawrence Berger, Chairman at FanzzLids Holdings and Partner at Ames Watson, the holding company of Lids, said. “This initiative is a monumental moment for Lids and these leagues as customers from all over the country will be able to properly support and celebrate these leagues year-round the way it deserves to be.”

Prices for the new gear starts around $32 and will be available in stores starting Feb. 28th.

A portion of all proceeds from the “They gave us game” line will benefit the Lids Foundation. Lids Foundation said it plans to donate to youth sports in Kansas City and other communities.