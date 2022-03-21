A $100 million two-hotel development northeast of the Country Club Plaza could open its doors this year.

Vertical construction started in summer 2021 on the site, south of 46th Street between Broadway Boulevard and Wornall Road.

Workers now have about two and a half floors left to build before they top out on a seven-story, 121-room Aloft Hotel by Marriott, said Joe Morrison, vice president with Overland Park-based Capital Management Inc.

Work on the project’s adjacent 10-story, 175-room Tribute Portfolio Hotel, called the Cascade Hotel, has reached the third floor and is continuing to climb, he said.

In the meantime, Capital Management has kept up its hunt for tenants to occupy multi-level restaurant spaces within the Cascade Hotel.

Marketing materials from AREA Real Estate Advisors show first floor availability of 4,270 square feet and second floor availability of 3,615 square feet. Both will have outdoor patios, with a separate entrance from the hotel. Also available is 2,390 square feet of rooftop bar space with a 940-square-foot outdoor deck, offering 360-degree Plaza views.