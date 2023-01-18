Clare Road in Lenexa continues to be a hot spot for housing.

Lawrence-based Landplan Engineering has targeted 44 acres at Clare Road and an eventually extended 91st Street for Creekside Park, a 60-lot single-family project.

The site, completely surrounded by single-family subdivisions, spans two parcels — one privately owned and the other owned by the city of Lenexa. Last month, the city council approved rezoning the land from agriculture to single-family residential.

Creekside Park will be built in three phases, starting with the eastern portion, which abuts the Prairieview at Creekside Park subdivision.

The extended 91st Street will be constructed in phases alongside the rest of the project and become a collector roadway, according to documents filed with the city. The middle section probably will be the final piece because it must cross a stream corridor.

