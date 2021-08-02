New apartment complex, grocery store coming to large North Kansas City development next

Developers are planning a 35,000-square-foot Fresh Market grocery store that could open in fall 2022 at One North. (Rendering courtesy of North Kansas City)

When it comes to sharing information on his real estate projects, Rick Worner says he’s “more of a groundbreaking kind of guy than an announcement kind of guy.”

That said, the master builder for One North was pleased to see dozens of area residents interested in two of the mixed-use development’s next upcoming components, during a two-hour open house Wednesday afternoon at the project’s dual-branded Aloft and Element hotel, southeast of Interstates 29/35 and Armour Road.

Worner, of Overland Park-based National Realty Advisors, has partnered with Milhaus, of Indianapolis, to build a $47.6 million apartment complex with 272 market-rate units.

Compared to O’Reilly Development Co.’s The Backyard at One North, a 240-apartment community that opened last year, the as-yet unnamed Milhaus project will see its units distributed across six standalone multifamily buildings, versus one larger structure wrapped around amenities. Planned features include a shared pool, clubhouse and dog park.

One North also will see a Fresh Market location built on 2.9 vacant acres northeast of the 64-acre redevelopment site’s apartments and hotel. At 35,000 square feet, the full-service grocery store is planned to feature a modern design and layout, offering fresh produce, baked goods, meats, dairy and a floral section.

Worner said the two projects will be complementary — “With the apartments that are open across the street, that are almost all full … and then with these, you’re creating enough critical mass to support the grocery store long-term.”