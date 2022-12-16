A Merriam multifamily builder is honing a new vision for residences on a corner it recently acquired in the Volker neighborhood, not far from the Missouri-Kansas border.

Hickok Homes this fall has held two “development awareness” meetings with area residents about an apartment complex it is pursuing in place of undeveloped land and surface parking northeast of 39th Street and Roanoke Road. The developer bought the 0.6-acre site from the Center for Spiritual Living, which sits just east, in late October.

The developer has not yet filed plans or a rezoning request, as it continues to adjust a number of key aspects — including total unit count, parking spaces, whether to add commercial space and new exterior materials intended to fit the neighborhood, Hickok Homes President James Hickok said Wednesday.

“I wanted the neighbors to know that I did hear them, that I’m not trying to just shove something down their throat and build something that’s already been approved through the city,” he said. “I’m not going to do something that isn’t going to work for the neighbors.”

A conceptual plan Hickok Homes shared with dozens of people at a mid-November gathering in The Loretto event venue entailed a five-story building with 92 apartments, the majority of them studio and one-bedrooms, with some two-bedrooms.