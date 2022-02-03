An Omaha, Nebraska-based developer has made its entry to Overland Park with plans for apartments on the Aspiria campus.

The Overland Park Planning Commission approved Meridian Development LLC’s final plans of a three- to five-story building at 11501 Outlook St. that would cater to people ages 55 and older.

The 181-unit building also will include an underground parking structure with 172 spaces.

In August, Occidental Management Inc., which is redeveloping the former Sprint Corp. campus, originally contemplated a 275-unit age-restricted development northwest of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City.

Meridian’s project is one of two multifamily projects slated for the $750 million campus. A 325-unit apartment complex southwest of 115th Street and Nall Avenue also is planned.

Meridian’s development targets empty-nesters looking to downsize and get out of their single-family homes.