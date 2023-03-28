KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s riverfront continues to expand, bringing in more new developments this year.

Of course, the Kansas City Current stadium is a major project, the streetcar is expanding, and now a new beer garden is coming to Berkley Riverfront.

The beer garden will bring more outdoor food, beverage and entertainment options to the riverfront, according to Port KC. It will be two stories and nearly 8,200 square feet, located on a half-acre portion of the park across the street from Origin Hotel.

Port KC is partnering with Mississippi-based developers The Thrash Group, which is also behind Origin Hotel, to oversee the project.

The two groups plan to break ground on the beer garden in late summer 2023. Developers hope it will open in 2024 when the hotel, stadium and streetcar also arrive.

A new beer garden is coming to Berkley Riverfront. (Rendering KEM Studio)