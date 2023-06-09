BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Plans for a lot of future summer fun is taking shape in eastern Jackson County.

The city broke ground on the site for Blue Surf Bay waterpark in November. Seven months later the park is beginning to take shape.

Blue Surf Bay will be located next to the Blue Springs Fieldhouse near Northeast Mock Avenue and Northeast Sunnyside Lane.

Crews have a general shape of the lazy river and other amenities that will be included in the water park.

The indoor/outdoor facility will have a cool water lap pool with a rock climbing wall and waterfall. There will also be diving platforms and a warm water lifestyle pool. The lifestyle pool will include a current channel that can be used for aqua exercise, swimming lessons and physical therapy sessions.

Included with the lazy river outside of the building there will be a 40-foot slide tower with multiple slides, a wave pool, and a play structure.

There is a livestream of the site available on the City of Blue Springs website for anyone who wants to check in on the progress over the next year.

The $35 million project will be paid for by a Parks Sales Tax voters approved in April 2021.

Blue Surf Bay is expected to open in 2024.