BOHO Brewing is the newest brewery in the Kansas City area, opening in Parkville and focusing on German-style and Czech lagers. (Photo by BOHO Brewing)

BOHO Brewing is the newest brewery in the Kansas City area, opening in the Old Town at Creekside Development in Parkville, which is designed to be an entertainment destination.

Robert Mann founded BOHO Brewing and named it in honor of his Bohemian ancestors.

“We’re focusing on German-style and Czech lagers,” Mann said. “Bohemia was the birthplace of the light Czech lagers that dominate the macro world. Every brew pub there has a sense of community, and I want to incorporate that.

“Now it’s just keeping up the beer quality and the friendliness of the staff. When you have great beer, a great staff and you have a great ambiance, that’s the trifecta that really can make you successful.”

Mann graduated with a degree in hotel restaurant management from Kansas State University in 1991. He has hospitality management experience at the Ritz-Carlton Kansas City, Carriage Club, The Kansas City Club and Penn National Gaming.

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal.