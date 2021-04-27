New Canary patio claims highest rooftop bar in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Claiming the title of KC’s highest rooftop bar, Canary Bar + Bistro is a sight to behold.

The newest addition to The Netherland building at 38th and Main boasts extensive views of Kansas City. The downtown skyline is visible to the north, but the Country Club Plaza is also within eyesight to the south. Off to the west is the University of Kansas hospital building.

Canary is the most recent addition to this 1920s building. The patio, lounge, restaurant and bar is a part of a massive revitalization push in the Midtown area following the KC Streetcar’s southern expansion plans.

Caleb Buland, a partner and architect with Exact Partners, is a part of that investment.

“We’ve got some really great folks that live in our buildings,” Buland said. “The job access, the education access, and then just the fun of the streetcar is going to make for a vibrant Kansas City.”

Buland is also in part behind The Monarch, an apartment building at 39th and Main (not to be confused with The Monarch Bar in the Plaza).

Canary opens this Friday, April 30. In addition to drinks, patrons can order food up from the restaurant to the rooftop. See Michelle talk with executive chef Mark Dandurand about their urban picnic basket.

More on this historic building:

The Netherland Hotel & Residences is a beautifully restored 1920s building in the core of Midtown Kansas City. The former Hawthorne Hotel, a 10-floor apartment hotel opened in 1928, it was added to the National Historic Register in 1979. Efforts to renovate this Spanish revival-style hotel with Moorish and Baroque elements fizzled in the past due to lack of funding. But with the resurgence of the Main Street corridor and the upcoming KC Streetcar addition that will pass right by The Netherland’s front door, we’ve restored it to its former glory, giving it some modern updates along the way. The Netherland building website

