KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new way to support families in need this holiday season.

Charlie Hustle created a new Mayor’s Christmas Tree t-shirt. A portion of the sales will be donated to the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund.

The tradition started in the late 1870s. Charlie Hustle says the Kansas City mayor at that time bought the first Mayor’s Christmas Tree with his own money. He also distributed food baskets to people who needed food.

The Christmas tree tradition is now handed down from Mayor to Mayor. Ornaments made from the previous year’s tree are sold to raise money for the fund.

This year, Charlie Hustle decided to join the tradition. The t-shirt company worked with Mayor Quinton Lucas on the special t-shirt.

You can find the t-shirt on sale where Charlie Hustle merchandise is sold.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25. Mayor Lucas and a special guest will flip the switch to light the tree at Crown Center.

