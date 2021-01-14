New developer steps up to build Tracks apartments within $300+ million project in Crossroads

This rendering depicts a $52.4 million apartment development previously proposed where Milhaus now is under contract to build. (Photo courtesy Tracks 215 LLC)

Milhaus has stepped in to the void another apartment builder left last year within a more than $300 million mixed-use development in the Crossroads Arts District.

The Indianapolis-based developer is in the early planning stages for The Tracks, featuring 208 apartments in five stories above a two-story parking podium with 260 to 270 spaces, said John McGurk, its Kansas City-based vice president of development, during a Monday meeting of the Crossroads Community Association’s Infrastructure Committee.

Plans show an 80-foot, C-shaped multifamily building in place of a surface lot southwest of the intersection of Wyandotte and 22nd streets, surrounding a pool and amenity deck that face the Kansas City Terminal Railroad tracks. Just to the west of the site sits Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue’s Freight House District location.

Milhaus currently is under contract to acquire the 1.134-acre trapezoidal tract from Vince Bryant‘s 3D Development and could file for rezoning around the end of the month.

McGurk said the site already has been approved for a 15-year property tax abatement through the Planned Industrial Expansion Authority and tax increment financing, in connection with its previous Tracks 215 apartment proposal.