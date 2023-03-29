Nashville-based The Escape Game is opening on the Country Club Plaza this summer. (Photo by The Escape Game)

The Country Club Plaza is adding an experiential tenant that will test its patrons’ sleuthing skills.

Nashville-based The Escape Game is opening at 320 Ward Parkway next to Seasons 52. The space was formerly occupied by bridal boutique Ricca Sposa, which relocated to downtown Kansas City at 1914 Main St. The Escape Game plans an early July opening.

The family-friendly escape room company operates 30 locations across the U.S., including in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York City. In addition to Kansas City, it has five other locations in the works, according to its website.

The experience includes multi-room sets and story-driven challenges that require teams to uncover clues, crack codes and solve puzzles. In Cincinnati, one adventure is Gold Rush, where players are on the hunt for gold left by an old prospector — but so is the mob.

It’s not your typical escape room, Manager Christian Rodriquez told sister publication the Cincinnati Business Courier.

“Typically, you’ll get your mission beforehand and you have 60 minutes to escape. Us, we have a story that opens up halfway through,” he said. “Maybe someone betrays you, or maybe you did something that will cause you to lose if you don’t completely change the way you play.”

