KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City will soon turn on it’s fountains for the spring and summer seasons, but it costs a lot of money to keep them flowing.

A new brew aims to help.

Kansas City Bier Company partnered with the City of Fountains Foundation to release “Fountain City Wheat.”

Fountain City Wheat is a clear-filtered Hefeweizen. KC Bier Co. says it is brewed to resemble the water that flows through Kansas City’s fountains.

It will be sold in six packs at retail stores across Kansas City and Lawrence starting March 15.

KC Bier Co. says it will donate a portion of proceeds from the limited series beer to the City of Fountains Foundation of Kansas City.

The foundation has been around for 50 years and works to raise money to maintain the city’s current fountains and build new ones.