A new ghost kitchen is bringing more dining options to Kansas City’s Crossroads Arts District.

Crossroads Food Stop opened in October at 1600 Campbell St. and now lists eight local eateries on its website, including three with existing brick-and-mortar restaurants in the metro.

The facility houses 22 kitchen spaces, but it’s not limited to 22 restaurant concepts, since restaurateurs can operate more than one brand in the same kitchen, Crossroads Food Stop Operations Manager John Carrazco said. More restaurants are in the works, and the facility is about 50% leased, he said.

The current lineup is: Busy Bees Cookies, Misha Eatz, MiTH Bistro, Old Shawnee Pizza, Raj Express Indian Kitchen, Top Notch Chicken and Waffles and The Fry Lane, which features French fries as the main entrée, such as Philly Steak Fries and Tex Mex Fries.

Patrons can use a third-party delivery service or place to-go orders directly on Crossroads Food Stop’s website.

For Old Shawnee Pizza, which has two brick-and-mortar restaurants in Shawnee and Lenexa, the ghost kitchen route is a cheaper way to expand to the Missouri side of the metro, Old Shawnee Pizza Owner William Walker said.