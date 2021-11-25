New gift option for the Chiefs fan who already has everything

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is always that person on the list who seems impossible to buy for because he or she already has everything. At least until now.

A Midwest company called Dad Bod Tee says it knows the Chiefs fan in your life doesn’t have these Patrick Mahomes Wooden Christmas Ornaments, because this is the first time they’re being sold.

The ornament is available in six different shapes and sells for $12.99. Each ornament also comes with a magnetic back so it can be relocated to a fridge or workspace in the offseason.

Does your Christmas tree need a little swagger?



Then check out our Cool Mahomes Christmas ornaments – the perfect addition to your holiday decor!



Lots of styles available!https://t.co/zzvvqnWwHb#ChiefsKingdom #KansasCity #Mahomes pic.twitter.com/nYT877T7UU — Dad B🦃d Tee (@DadBodTee) November 23, 2021

If you aren’t sure about the ornament, you can also find the Patrick Mahomes design on t-shirts, water bottles, and other items on the site.

Dad Bod Tees is a small business, if you’re looking for one to support on Small Business Saturday, and the company even got its start in the Arrowhead parking lot, according to owner Ryan Brown.

“I started off four years ago literally selling shirts off my back at games in the parking lot and it’s grown from there,” Brown said about the company.

While Dad Bod Tee is definitely a fan of Mahomes and the Chiefs, you’ll find more than QB1’s image on the company’s website. There are also designs for the Royals, Sporting and Current fans in your life.