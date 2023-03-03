FILE – A customer looks at refrigerated items at a Grocery Outlet store in Pleasanton, Calif.,. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.(AP Photo/Terry Chea)

Northlanders lamented losing the Hy-Vee grocery store at 207 NE Englewood Road in Kansas City in early 2022. Now, Balls Food Stores is remodeling the 77,000-square-foot space for a new Price Chopper location at the Creekwood Commons shopping center.

The new store will include “substantial upgrades” in the meat, seafood, bakery, liquor and floral categories, the Kansas City, Kansas-based grocery store operator told the Kansas City Business Journal in a statement. The location also will feature a drive-thru pharmacy.

“This project supports Balls Foods’ commitment to sustainability, including the use of high efficiency refrigeration, LED lighting, a conscientious reduce+reuse+recycle program, and zero waste policy for excess food,” the company said.

Balls plans to hire an additional 50 employees for the new store, which is slated to open later this year. The company operates about 25 grocery stores in the Kansas City metro under the Hen House Market, Price Chopper, Payless Discount Foods and Sun Fresh brands.

