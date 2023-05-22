KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new development is breaking ground near the Kansas City International Airport, and Kansas City leaders are excited for the boost to the local economy.

The Chaves development sits on 87 acres next to the Ambassador Building near Cookingham and North Ambassador drives. When finished, it will house a range of businesses and hotels.

“From convenience stores and gas stations to fast food establishments, restaurants and a service-oriented aviation support business, these pad sites will become integral parts of the community and the airport,” said Richard Chaves, CEO of Parking Company of America.

Leaders said the new amenities and airport parking options will generate more development, jobs and more than $6 million a year in sales tax for the city.

“That development is needed because the people who will be moving to this area, the people who will be leaving the airport and coming to the airport can utilize it,” former Kansas City Mayor Sly James said.

The site will also house an 18,000-square-foot nursing lab for students at Western Governors University.

“We expect to train and graduate more than 1,000 nurses by 2026 to help address the need for nurses here in Missouri,” Vice President and Dean of the Leavitt School of Health Janelle Sokolowich said.

Construction is expected to take about 14 months to finish.

The Chaves development isn’t the only major project near the airport.

Just north of KCI, Hunt Midwest is developing over 3,000 acres of farmland for the KCI 29 Logistics Park, which will become a massive industrial and manufacturing facility.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is also building a nearly 1 million-square-foot data center to the east, near Interstate 435 and U.S. Highway 169.