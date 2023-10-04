KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local experience-based accessory and jewelry store is adding a location in Zona Rosa next month.

The Babe Standard will open its door in November at Zona Rosa in the Northland, just in time for the holiday season.

The Babe Standard has permeant jewelry, a fully customizable “Hat Bar” and more retail items. The new location will also offer “The Babe Studio,” a new customizable charm studio. The customized charms can be added to items from the shop.

The new store will offer customers more space for private parties, shopping events and walk-in experiences.

Shoppers can find the new location at 7109 NW 86th Terrace. The Zona Rosa store is The Babe Standard’s second location in Kansas City, in addition to a space at Iron District in North Kansas City.