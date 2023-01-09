KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s now possible to show off your barbecue abilities with the help of a group of World Champion Pitmasters.

The team behind Proud Souls Barbecue & Provisions expanded from Colorado and opened a new store in Kansas City’s Northland. It’s located in the Shops at the Boardwalk, 8646 N. Boardwalk Ave., in Kansas City.

The owners say the store has the most extensive selection of barbecue supplies in the Midwest. It will carry grills, smokers, rubs, seasonings, brines, and anything you need to make people salivate at the sight of your barbecue creation.

Proud Souls will also have a meat locker on site, carrying frozen cuts of meats that aren’t often found at most grocery stores.

Anyone who is interested in getting into Kansas City’s barbecue and smoking world, but is intimated by all of the options can also take BBQ classes at Proud Souls. Each class will be taught by a champion pitmaster.

The classes will cover barbecue basics all the way up to advanced techniques.

While the company is based in Colorado, it works with pitmasters across the country, including Smoke on Wheels BBQ and Fergolicious BBQ here in the Kansas City area.