New KCI Airport terminal, lounges and gates take shape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a busy month so far for crews working on the new KCI Airport terminal.

Travelers are starting to see glimpses of what the final terminal will resemble. Build KCI released a rendering of what they hoped the terminal would end up looking like.

Courtesy BuildKCI.com

This is what the actual terminal looks like right now. You can see that the colors, windows, lighting, and the exposed wood ceiling are represented in both the mockup and the actual design.

Courtesy BuildKCI.com

Meanwhile, workers have completed more than 80% of the roof on the new terminal. They are also adding windows to the new structure.

According to updates developers add to Twitter, there should be air conditioning blowing through the new terminal this summer.

Roofing crews have 80%+ of the roofing complete on the @KCIAirport New Terminal. With roofing, exterior walls, & windows progressing, the Build KCI team is on track to have the building enclosed & ready to start blowing air conditioning by this summer. @KCIEdgemoor #BuildKCI pic.twitter.com/2xghqXJV2p — BuildKCI (@BuildKCI) May 14, 2021

Crews are also adding dozens of sets of exterior emergency stairs to Concourse A. You can also see the foundation and footing for one of the all-glass passenger boarding bridges that will be installed next year.

The 1st of 20+ sets of exterior emergency egress stairs was installed on Concourse A of @KCIAirport New Terminal. To the right are the foundation footing & doorway for one of the all-glass passenger boarding bridges that will be installed in early 2022. @KCIEdgemoor #BuildKCI pic.twitter.com/CGvQEZsbHx — BuildKCI (@BuildKCI) May 11, 2021

The new $1.5 billion terminal project reached it’s halfway point in March. As of now, developers say the terminal is on schedule and on budget.

Crews broke ground in 2019, and the new terminal is scheduled to open in March of 2023.

