KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s new single terminal is taking shape as crews focused on inside work during wintry weather earlier this month.

Crews installed ceilings, hardware, and carpet this month. They also painted, installed elevators, escalators, and baggage handling systems.

They also installed glass panels that will make up the terminal’s exterior façade. Build KCI said more than 2,200 glass panels have been installed, and there are about 100 left to do.

Pictures also show what passenger departure lounges will look like.

Build KCI pictures show grey carpet with dual electrical-USB outlets installed in the floor. That likely means you’ll have to hunt less to find a place to charge your devices.

Grey walls are made of sheets of porcelain tile because project managers said it is more durable and easier to maintain than other options.

Crews have also installed sigage, fire extinguishers and water fountains that also come with a hands-free option to refill water bottles and cups.

The $1.5 billion project is scheduled to open in March of 2023, and will include concessions like local barbecue, local brands and local beer.

