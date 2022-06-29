KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of the 4th of July, and another busy travel weekend, Kansas City is showing off what people can expect to experience in less than a year.

BuildKCI tweeted a picture of the first of three service animal relief areas that will be included in the design. This one is located in Concourse B inside the new Terminal.

One relief area will be located outside security in the lower courtyard close to Arrivals and Baggage Claim. The other two areas will be located inside security in each concourse.

The relief area in Concourse B includes a water station and a toy fire hydrant, for decoration.

Earlier this week the team of designers shared pictures of crews installing a retired A321 aircraft.

The plane will be located in Concourse A to be used in a program that helps families become more comfortable with flying.

Crews have also already installed signage, fire extinguishers and water fountains that also come with a hands-free option to refill water bottles and cups.

The $1.5 billion project is scheduled to open in March of 2023, and will include concessions like local barbecue, local brands and local beer.

