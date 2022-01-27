New Kingdom Bar to open for Sunday’s AFC Championship

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — There’s a new home for Chiefs Kingdom, and it plans to open to the public for the AFC Championship Game Sunday afternoon.

“The Kingdom Bar and Grille” is located near West 127th Street and Antioch Road. It features big screen TVs, bar games, and a large patio for warmer months.

The menu offers typical bar snacks, salads, sandwiches, steak burgers, pasta, and barbecue. The bar’s owners said it will feature a limited menu during the game on Sunday.

When you walk into The Kingdom Bar and Grille, you’ll notice the custom artwork on the walls. They are the creations of local illustrator Chris Sembower. Each piece depicts an iconic moment or player from Kansas City’s history.

If you’re throwing a party of your own, The Kingdom Bar and Grille also offers catering, to-go orders, and tailgate meal pick-ups.