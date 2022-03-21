An innovative and upscale mini golf concept is ready to tee off inside the Jack Henry Building on the Country Club Plaza.

Puttery, created by Dallas-based Drive Shack Inc., is taking over a 23,600-square foot space across two floors and is expected to open during the first quarter of 2023. It replaces Punch Bowl Social, an eatertainment brand that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late 2020.

“Our vision is finally coming through for Jack Henry,” Drake Development LLC President Matt Pennington said.

Pennington is part of JH Investors LLC, a group that’s redeveloping the 62,000-square-foot Jack Henry Building at 612 W. 47th St.

Puttery will feature themed nine-hole putting courses in separate rooms, digital score cards, and bar and lounge areas. In other venues, the holes have centered on themes such as a ski lodge, optical illusions and an upscale library. All are Instagram-worthy.