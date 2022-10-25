OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Nordstrom Rack plans to open another location in Overland Park.

The store will be located in the Overland Crossing development near 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Shoppers who haven’t heard of Nordstrom Rack will find apparel, accessories, shoes, and home items sold at Nordstrom, but at up to 70 percent off everyday.

Customers can also order online from Nordstrom.com and chose to pick up the order at a Nordstrom Rack location.

It will be the company’s second Nordstrom Rack store in Kansas. The other location can be found at West 95th Street and Quivira Road near Oak Park Mall.

The new location is expected to open in the fall of 2023.

