OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A new Nordstrom Rack, department store Nordstrom’s discount brand, is set to open in Overland Park next month.

The new store will be located at 12050 Metcalf Ave. in the Overland Park Crossing development near 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

A spokesperson for Nordstrom said the new Rack location is set to hold its grand opening and welcome the public at 9 a.m. Oct. 12.

Shoppers who haven’t heard of Nordstrom Rack will find apparel, accessories, shoes and home items sold at Nordstrom, but at up to 70% off every day.

Customers can also order online from Nordstrom.com and chose to pick up the order at a Nordstrom Rack location.

This will be the company’s second Nordstrom Rack store in Kansas. The other location can be found at West 95th Street and Quivira Road in Lenexa.

Nearby, shoppers will find the Nordstrom department store inside Oak Park Mall. Last year, Nordstrom announced it would not move from the Johnson County mall to the Country Club Plaza, as previously planned, and will instead stay in Overland Park.