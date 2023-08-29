KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new Kansas City restaurant opening next month will be the first of its kind in Missouri.

Buffalo Wild Wings GO will open in Kansas City on Sept. 6 near Barry Road and North Oak Trafficway. The restaurant is designed for customers who want to order takeout or delivery.

The company opened another Buffalo Wild Wings GO location in Shawnee earlier this summer, so this will be the second GO site in the KC-area but the first in Missouri.

Buffalo Wild Wings’ full menu isn’t offered at the smaller GO locations. But customers can still order traditional and boneless wings, chicken tenders and sandwiches with any of the chain’s 26 sauces and seasonings. Burgers and sides are also available.

The new concept is designed to make picking up wings to watch the game at home, or having them delivered to a party, even easier.

In an effort to make pick up orders even smoother, customers who order ahead will find their meals ready to go in individual takeout lockers. No need to wait in line to pick up a to-go order.

The new Northland location will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

To celebrate the opening, Buffalo Wild Wings GO will give away free wings. The first 50 people in line on opening day will receive a booklet to redeem for free wings.