The Country Club Plaza appears poised to fill two more vacant spots, including one that’s been empty since the spring of 2020.

One planned tenant at 200 W. 47th St. is Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, which combines Japanese cuisine with a high-tech and interactive experience. The restaurant delivers food to guests via a double-layer conveyer belt that weaves through the dining room, and robots drop off drink orders.

The company owns more than 30 patents, including for its ventilated sushi lid. The lid limits airborne exposure and includes plate-tracking technology to keep food fresh by monitoring how long an item has been traveling on the belt.

Another Plaza tenant in the works is a Levi’s store, which filed a tenant finish/remodel application for 441 Nichols Road inside the former Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate space. The Plaza declined to comment about Levi’s and Kura.

