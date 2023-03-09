KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More dining and retail options are coming to Zona Rosa in Kansas City’s Northland.

A spokesperson for the shopping district said four new tenants are opening this spring.

Anejo Modern Mexican Cuisine will open its second Kansas City-area location in the former Bar Louie location at Zona Rosa.

The restaurant serves up modern Mexican dishes and margaritas and also has a location across state line on 119th Street in Olathe. The new Zona Rosa location has not set an official opening date yet.

Restore Hyper Wellness, which will offer wellness and cryotherapy services, will open in March. Additionally, locally owned houseplant shop rOOTS is opening a new location at Zona Rosa in April, according to the shopping district.

The special occasions dress shop Tulle and Dye Shoppe opened at Zona Rosa in January. The company relocated from the Village at Burlington Creek.

Also in January, popular retailer Pink Dinosaur expanded to a new location that nearly triples its size, the shopping district said in a release.

“The recent redevelopment, capital improvements and tenant expansions at Zona Rosa continue to reinforce our goal to position the center as a hub in the Northland,” said Scott Zigler, general manager. “We are excited to see the impact of the improvements as we continue to grow our community, residents and new tenants.”