New restaurant to take over former Crayola Cafe space at Kansas City’s Crown Center

Crown Center is welcoming a new restaurant that will replace the iconic Crayola Cafe, which opened in 1999 and closed in January last year. Its initial menu was created by Michael Smith and Debbie Gold, who at the time were executive chefs at The American Restaurant.

La Fuente Mexican Street Food, which plans a late spring opening, will occupy 3,969 square feet. The restaurant serves Mexican street food with a Tex-Mex twist and plans to offer alcoholic drinks. Some of its menu offerings include barbacoa nachos, carnitas street tacos, the al pastor burrito and tres leches cake.

The quick-service brand is a sister concept of the La Fuente Mexican Restaurant chain, which has seven locations in the Kansas City metro. La Fuente Mexican Street Food opened its first location in April in Overland Park and its second location in November at Legends Outlets Kansas City in Kansas City, Kansas.

“It’s not easy launching a new concept and opening three locations in the middle of a pandemic, but I love what I do, and people are responding to this new street food concept,” La Fuente owner Eduardo Garcia said in a release. “We’re looking forward to being part of Crown Center.”