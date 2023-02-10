RIVERSIDE, Mo. — The wait is almost over.

The new building for Riverside, Missouri’s Red X store will be open for business on Wednesday, February 22. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 8 a.m.

The store announced in late 2021 it would be building a new 59,000-square-foot shop on the southeast corner of its current location at 2401 NW Platte Road.

Groundbreaking on the new building took place on Nov. 30, 2021.

The company’s giant iconic red X also is undergoing a facelift, which includes getting upgraded LED lighting and a new paint job.

Red X said its current store will be closed Sunday, Feb. 19, through Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Founded in 1948, Red X opened its current building in the mid-1950s. The store has survived a major fire and three floods.