New rooftop cocktail bar opens at Plaza office tower in Kansas City

Prime Social Rooftop on the Country Club Plaza (Photo by Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)

Prime Social Rooftop has opened on the 16th floor of 46 Penn Centre on the Country Club Plaza.

The upscale cocktail bar is the first of two concepts by Ohio-based Cameron Mitchell Restaurants that are opening in the building at 4622 Pennsylvania Ave.

The 5,500-square-foot space offers eastern and southern views of the Country Club Plaza. The 14-story Penn Centre, developed by Block Real Estate Services LLC, opened last year, and the $106.5 million tower is nearing 80% occupancy.

“We have a wonderful view of the whole Plaza,” said Alex Carsonie, sales and event manager at Prime Social Rooftop. “We’re just very lucky to be up here.”

Prime Social Rooftop has a kitchen menu that includes lobster bites, sushi, pizza and Wagyu beef.

“All of our food is designed for sharing in mind,” Carsonie said. “So we have small bites, sushi and small pizzas, and a Kansas City strip that can be sliced and shared by the table.”