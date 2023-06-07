KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Short–term rental property owners in Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County will be required to follow new rules to stay in business.

The ordinance took effect June 1, 2023.

It established requirements for people who rent properties for less than 30 days.

As of this month owners must register with the Unified Government and receive a permit to operate the short term rental.

There are also different requirements for owners who rent out a room or a basement of their home and those who rent out an entire house or apartment.

The ordinance says there can only be one short-term rental on each block if the entire home is rented.

The Unified Government expects the new ordinance to impact more than 150 short term rentals in Kansas City, Kansas, alone. It will be reviewed after a year to determine if changes are needed.

The Unified Government plans to meet with short-term rental owners Wednesday evening.

The meeting will be held at the Rosedale Development Association, 1403 Southwest Boulevard, Kansas City, KS. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

People will be on hand to answer questions from property owners and talk about what is needed to register and apply for a permit.