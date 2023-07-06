SHAWNEE, Kan. — A new Johnson County restaurant will be the first of its kind in the state of Kansas when it opens next week.

Buffalo Wild Wings GO will open in Shawnee on July 12. The restaurant at West 66th Street and Monticello Road is designed for customers who want to order takeout or for delivery.

Buffalo Wild Wings full menu will not be offered at the smaller GO location. Instead, customers can order traditional and boneless wings, hand-breaded tenders, and chicken sandwiches with any of the chain’s 26 sauces and seasonings. Burgers and sides are also available.

The new concept is designed to make picking up wings to watch the game at home, or having them delivered to a party, even easier.

In an effort to make pick up orders even smoother, customers who order ahead will find their meals ready to go in individual takeout lockers. No need to wait in line to pick up a to-go order.

The new restaurant will be open the following days and hours:

Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.



The location is expected to bring 25 new jobs to the city of Shawnee.

To celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening, Buffalo Wild Wings is giving away a booklet redeemable for free wings for a year to the first 50 people in line at 11 a.m. on July 12.