OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Oak Park Mall will soon give shoppers some new reasons to stop.

The mall announced seven new businesses will open inside the building this spring and fall. The new options include restaurants, clothing stores, and a spa.

AME Golf & Brew Lounge

Opening in May

AME Golf & Brew Lounge is a sports lounge featuring craft beer, appetizers, TVs and two golf simulators. It will be filled with sports memorabilia on the walls that fans will be able to buy and take home.

The restaurant will also have an “indoor patio” allowing customers to sit and people watch.

Fresh Cane Juicery

Opening in May

Fresh Cane Juicery offers fresh, healthy, fruit juices and mocktails. The options come without added syrups or sugars, according to the business.

Gearhead Outfitters

Opening fall 2023

Gearhead Outfitters is known for its specialized inventory for outdoor enthusiasts. The store stocks its shelves with brands like Chaco, Patagonia, The North Face, and Yeti.

Oak Park Mall says it will have the only Gearhead Outfitters location in the Kansas City metro.

Grace Linen

Opening summer 2023

Grace Linen is a women’s boutique. The store says it is known for its fun and affordable clothing and accessories.

SoftMoc

Opening fall 2023

SoftMoc hopes to be your one-stop shop for footwear. The store carries name brand and stylish footwear for men, women, and children.

B. Royal Boutique

Newly opened

B. Royal Boutique aims to be inclusive to women of all sizes. The fashion and lifestyle brand carries sized from XS to 3x.

Shoppers will also find hand-crafted jewelry, footwear, and gifts.

Skin Health & Wellness Spa

Newly opened

Skin Health & Wellness Spa specializes in customized facial options for every skin type and concern.