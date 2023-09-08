The historic Western Auto Building in Kansas City has a new tenant on its main level.

Contract Furnishings has opened a design center on the ground floor retail space of 2107 Grand Blvd. in the Crossroads Arts District of Kansas City. Above Contract Furnishings are the Western Auto Lofts.

The goal is for the design center to be “an educational epicenter for both furniture and interior design,” according to a spokesperson for Contract Furnishings. Resources, including a team of 12 employees and designers, along with fabric samples, digital resources and more will be available to clients on a walk-in and appointment basis.

CEO Chris Fay dreamed of a space that represents what Contract Furnishings is about, with putting heart and creativity into everything the company’s employees do, Delaney Jones, team coordinator for Contract Furnishings, said in an email.

