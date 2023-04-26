KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walmart Health announced Wednesday that four new health centers will be coming to the Kansas City area in 2024.

It is slated to be the first Walmart Health Center location in Missouri.

The facility is 5,750 sq ft, located beside Walmart Supercenters, and will feature Walmart Health’s full suite of health services. These services include primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, behavioral health, dental, hearing, select specialty services, community health, and telehealth.

In addition, Walmart Health is hiring for open positions at its three locations:

Walmart Supercenter at 1701 W 133rd Street

Walmart Supercenter at 7207 N M1 Hwy

Walmart Supercenter at 10300 E Highway 350

Walmart Health is also expanding at various locations with their new 28 new locations.