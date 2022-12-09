RAYMORE, Mo. — The Whataburger location in Raymore will finally open its doors Monday.

The new location at 1921 W. Foxwood Drive will open at 11 a.m. Monday. It be the seventh to open in the Kansas City area with more coming in 2023.

The new Whataburger takes over the site of a former Golden Corral near Lowe’s, Sam’s Club and Walmart. There are also several other franchise restaurants in the area.

Raymore police are already planning ahead for heavy traffic; officers will be on site to assist starting at 9 a.m.

The department said officers will not allow traffic to back up onto 58 Highway, so customers won’t be able to access the new Whataburger directly from the highway during high-traffic times.

Raymore police are encouraging Whataburger customers to use Dean Avenue to enter the parking lot during the first few days of business. See a traffic map on the city’s website for more details.

Other Whataburger locations

Franchise owner KMO Burger, which Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has invested in, also recently opened a location in Overland Park.

The new site at 11300 Nall Ave. opened in November and is now the second in Johnson County.

Whataburger has already opened locations at 135th Street in Overland Park and Kansas City, Kansas; and Lee’s Summit, Independence and Blue Springs, Missouri.

Another corporate-owned location is expected to open in 2023 at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

Earlier this summer, crews also broke ground on a KMO-owned Whataburger location in the Northland near Highway 169 and Barry Road. The company says it’s slated for a late 2022 opening, but it has not released a specific date.

KMO Burger said it plans to open 30 Whataburger restaurants in the next 7 years. Here are a few the franchise has previously announced, all slated for 2023 openings:

7791 W. 159th St., Overland Park, Kansas

I-435 and Bannister Road, Kansas City, Missouri

14123 W. 135th St., Olathe, Kansas

Highway 45 and Highway 9, Parkville, Missouri

Highway 152 and N. Booth Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri

8851 N. Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, Missouri

When all these sites are complete, the Kansas City area will have over a dozen Whataburger locations. The company has said it plans to hire hundreds of people to work at the new Kansas City-area locations.

