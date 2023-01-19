KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first Whataburger in Kansas City’s Northland has officially opened.

After breaking ground last summer, a new location for the fast food chain opened at N.W Barry Road and Highway 169 on Wednesday. It’s now the eighth to open in the Kansas City area.

The location is owned by franchise KMO Burger, which Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has invested in.

KMO also recently opened a new location last fall near 112th Street and Nall Avenue in Overland Park and has another location near the Legends in Kansas City, Kansas. The franchise said it plans to open 30 Whataburger restaurants in the next 7 years.

Whataburger has also opened corporate-owned locations at 135th Street and Antioch Road in Overland Park, Raymore, Lee’s Summit, Independence and Blue Springs.

Another location is expected to open soon at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park. Whataburger has not provided a specific opening date at this time.

Here are a few other locations previously announced, all slated for 2023 openings:

7791 W. 159th St., Overland Park, Kansas

I-435 and Bannister Road, Kansas City, Missouri

14123 W. 135th St., Olathe, Kansas

Highway 45 and Highway 9, Parkville, Missouri

Highway 152 and N. Booth Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri

8851 N. Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, Missouri

When all these sites are complete, the Kansas City area will have over a dozen Whataburger locations. The company has said it plans to hire hundreds of people to work at the new Kansas City-area locations.