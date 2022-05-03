Nike has made plans to open a Country Club Plaza location a year after closing its doors there.

On April 15, a tenant finish permit valued at $990,000 was filed on behalf of an unknown tenant for the former Tesla showroom space at 450 Nichols Road. The filing was updated Monday to reflect ‘Nike by Kansas City’ as the tenant. The permit will allow Nike to remodel the inside of the store.

In May 2021, Nike closed a location down the street at 211 Nichols Road.

The former showroom is the same building where Amazon.com Inc. had mulled opening a brick-and-mortar store. Amazon appears to be the last tenant that applied for permit to remodel the space. Amazon’s plans were scrapped in March.

Nike Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Plaza spokesperson said it had no news to share.