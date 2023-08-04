Yelp’s tenth-annual Top 100 U.S. restaurants list may have taken a pass on Kansas City earlier this year, but its new Top 100 Places to Eat in the Midwest gave Kansas and Missouri residents a long lineup of places to try.

From old familiars like Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que in Kansas City, Kansas, to new offerings like Hummus and Pita in downtown Overland Park, there are nine Kansas City-area restaurants highlighted in the new ranking.

Blues City Deli in St. Louis took home the No. 1 spot on Yelp’s new regional ranking. The San Francisco-based company’s users wrote that “I understand why the line is out the door every day” and touted the food as “craveworthy.”

Here are the local restaurants that made the cut on Yelp’s top 100 Midwestern eateries:

16. Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que (3002 W. 47th Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas)

33. The Russell (3141 Main St. in Kansas City)

41. The Depot (781 Shawnee St. in Leavenworth)

50. Scott’s Kitchen and Catering at Hangar 29 (11920 N. Ambassador Drive in Kansas City)

63. Hummus and Pita (8039 Santa Fe Drive in Overland Park)

65. Baba’s Pantry (1019 W. 63rd St. in Kansas City)

76. Bay Boy Specialty Sandwiches (4706 Holly St. in Kansas City)

77. Q39 Midtown (1000 W. 39th St. in Kansas City)

81. Grünauer (101 W. 22nd St. in Kansas City)

