Nordstrom delays opening Plaza location until 2023, 5 years after announcing move

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prospective shoppers now will have to wait about three years to visit Nordstrom’s new location on the Country Club Plaza.

Originally set to open in 2021, the department store in August announced a delay until fall 2022 — a window that now has been extended at least another year.

“Due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19, construction on our new store at Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Mo., has been further delayed,” a Nordstrom spokesperson told the Kansas City Business Journal in a Wednesday email. “The store is now scheduled to open in the fall of 2023. We’re looking forward to serving customers in this location in the future.”

The company first announced its move from Oak Park Mall to the Plaza in 2018. Metro shoppers expressed mixed emotions, many in the south and on the Kansas side bummed that their favorite clothing store would end up much farther away.

The delay follows the Seattle-based retailer’s May announcement that it would close 16 of its 116 full-line stores permanently amid turbulence from the Covid-19 outbreak.