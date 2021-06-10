North Kansas City-based Cerner lays off 500 employees globally, including some locally

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cerner Corp., Kansas City’s largest employer, says it has laid off hundreds employees globally.

Spokesperson Misti Preston said 500 associates were let go globally out of the company’s 26,000-person workforce.

A portion of those layoffs affect Kansas City, Preston confirmed Thursday, but it was not clear how many local employees were laid off. Preston said the layoffs don’t affect the health IT company’s status as Kansas City’s largest employer.

The North Kansas City-based company released the following statement:

“Cerner remains committed to positioning the company for future success. We are focused on delivering a higher order of benefits for clients, associates and shareholders. Our recent actions demonstrate our continued enterprise-wide transformation work — ensuring we more efficiently deliver value to clients and set the company on a path to long-term, profitable growth.”

Preston said the company still plans to hire more than 2,500 people in 2021, and those laid off Thursday are eligible to apply if they qualify.

