More than a year of effort has seen NorthPoint Development complete a night-and-day remake of the first — and so far only — local Cerner Corp. offices to change hands.

The Kansas City developer kicked off extensive interior demolition in the former Cerner Oaks Campus office building in August 2021, the month after it acquired the 17.37-acre property at 3315 North Oak Trafficway for a headquarters relocation from Riverside Horizons Industrial Park.

Through September 2022, NorthPoint undertook a two-phase transformation of about 150,000 square feet of the 260,457-square-foot building, with at least $8.67 million in building permits pulled in connection with the effort, according to city filings.

NorthPoint’s renovation was designed to infuse new modern gathering and amenity areas in the former Oaks Campus, which was built in 1956 as headquarters for Farmland Industries Inc. and saw additions through the 1970s. Cerner acquired the property in 2005.

“We basically came in and gutted most of the building and refurbished it because we thought it had great bones,” said Farrah Crubaugh, senior designer in the company’s studioNorth Architecture branch. “It has great views. You don’t see a lot of this architecture anymore, and we kind of fell in love with this space, but maybe not the aesthetic that it used to have.”