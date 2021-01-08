Ocean Prime restaurant with rooftop lounge coming to new Plaza tower

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Country Club Plaza’s newest office tower left room for rooftop dining, and now it has hooked a tenant to take the space.

Ocean Prime, a modern seafood and steak restaurant, is coming to the popular shopping and dining district with plans to open in fall, 2021. Construction will begin in the next 60 days.

It’s the restaurant’s first location in Missouri.

The full-service restaurant, which specializes in steaks and seafood, plans a separate lounge atop the 14-story tower called the Prime Social Rooftop. The enclosed space will also feature outdoor seating and a fire pit capping 46 Penn Centre, which opened recently at 4622 Pennsylvania Ave.

Rendering of Ocean Prime Restaurant – Courtesy of Ocean Prime

Rendering of Prime Social Rooftop – Courtesy of Ocean Prime

Rendering of Prime Social Rooftop – Courtesy of Ocean Prime

Rendering of Ocean Prime Restaurant – Courtesy of Ocean Prime

The tower, developed for $107 million by Block Real Estate Services LLC, has six companies filling 119,000 square feet, with 96,000 square feet remaining, BRES Managing Principal Ken Block told the Kansas City Business Journal.

“At the outset of our plans for the building, we set our sights on landing a world class restaurant

for 46 Penn Centre,” Ken Block, managing principal of Block Real Estate Services, said in a statement. “Ocean Prime is one of the finest restaurants in the U.S. and is the perfect partner to provide that

elevated guest experience.”