Olathe-based Garmin rings in new era

NEW YORK — Olathe-based Garmin rang in a new era on Wall Street Tuesday morning.

Company executives were there to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange symbolizing the company’s move from the NASDAQ. The transfer to the New York Stock Exchange today comes 21 years since Garmin’s IPO. The company initially went public on Dec. 8, 2000.

The company employs 15,000 people in Olathe, plus thousands of others in 34 countries around the world. It focuses on GPS navigation and wearable technology in the auto, aviation, marine, outdoor and fitness markets.

“Garmin is pleased to join the NYSE alongside many of the world’s most well-established and regarded companies,” Cliff Pemble, president and CEO of Garmin, said. “Garmin is uniquely positioned as both a highly respected consumer brand and a strong industrial player. We believe this move complements our strong brand and will provide meaningful and long-term value for our shareholders.”

The company is also reinvesting in Johnson County. It confirmed in October that it purchased the property where the Great Mall of the Great Plains once stood. The property is 193 acres at the northwest corner of 151st Street and Highway 169 in Olathe, and is less than two miles from Garmin’s International headquarters.