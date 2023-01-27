Olathe Health’s top leader no longer works for the medical system following its absorption by The University of Kansas Health System.

Former CEO Stan Holm was one of two executives of a dozen at Olathe Health who did not continue after the health systems combined. KU Health reached a “mutual agreement” with Holm that he would not continue after the combination, and his four-year term ended in late December, according to a statement from Olathe Health.

Jason Hannagan, who had been Olathe Health’s chief ambulatory/legal officer, became interim CEO of Olathe Health on Jan. 1. Other Olathe executives will report to him, and Hannagan will report to Tammy Peterman, president of the Kansas City Division of KU Health.

The statement thanked Holm for his contributions to Olathe Health and said KU plans to use his influence as it pursues more growth.

Holm has more than two decades of hospital management experience and took over the leadership role in 2019, succeeding Frank Devocelle, who held the role for 43 years. Holm oversaw all entities of the system, including Olathe Medical Center, Miami County Medical Center and Olathe Health Physicians.

