A rendering of Olathe Health’s new medical campus at 151st and Quivira. Photo by Pulse Design Group, courtesy Olathe Health

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Health plans to start construction this month on a $70 million expansion that will bring two new facilities and more specialty services.

The health system will build two new outpatient centers, totaling 20,000 square feet. The Omni Outpatient Surgery and Olathe Health Multispecialty centers will be located inside the Landmark National Bank building near 69 Highway and 135th Street in Overland Park.

“We already serve people from Overland Park and its surrounding areas. This expansion will bring extended surgical and specialty service access to an active area of Overland Park,” Stan Holm, president and CEO of Olathe Health, said in a news release.

The two centers are expected to open next spring.

Olathe Health will also construct a new 60,000-square-foot medical campus at 151st Street and Quivira Road in Olathe. The facility will have primary, urgent and specialty care as well as surgery services.

“In creating a one-stop-shop experience, the Quivira campus represents the pinnacle of increased access

to healthcare,” Holm said.

The health system hopes to have construction complete on this second facility in December 2023.

